Police investigate after six cars burglarized in vicinity of Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after six cars were burglarized in the area of Coastal Grand Mall this week, according to a report.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department report states an officer was called to 2383 Coastal Grand Circle, which is the address for the Hilton Garden Inn at Coastal Grand Mall, on Tuesday for a car break-in. Once police were on scene, they were told that multiple vehicles had been broken into.
According to the report, six cars were burglarized. The stolen items include purses, wallets, keys, debit cards, rings, a laptop, an iPad and pepper spray.
The stolen property was valued at $4,770, the police report states.
A crime scene team was called in and the investigation is on-going, according to the report. There was no suspect description available.
