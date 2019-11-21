Official results declare John Krajc winner of Myrtle Beach City Council runoff race

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Election Commission has certified the results of Tuesday’s runoff election for one city council seat.
During Thursday’s certification process, John Krajc was declared the winner over incumbent Mary Jeffcoat.
Krajc received 1,810 votes, while Jeffcoat received 1,636.
Three provisional ballots were not counted during the certification process. Officials say two of the provisional voters did not register in time for the runoff, while the third was a resident of North Myrtle Beach.
Krajc begins his four-year term on Jan. 14, 2020.
