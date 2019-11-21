Man charged with felony DUI after deadly head-on crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to a deadly head-on crash last month in Florence County.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Arkel Cameron. He added Cameron was charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
Collins said Cameron was driving on the wrong side of the road when he struck a tractor-trailer head-on. The passenger in Cameron’s vehicle, Damien Anreco Epps, 27, of Lake City, was killed in the wreck.
Cameron is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center. As of Thursday morning, no bail has been set.
