High demand for suicide intervention training workshops in SC

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Probate Court Judge Debra Branham and other officials said they were startled by the number of people in Kershaw County who have died by suicide this year.
"What's going on here?" Judge Branham said. "This is not normal for our county. We need to address this and we need to address it now."
They said more than 20 people have taken their own lives in 2019. According to Judge Branham, the number is higher than it has been in the past few years.
So Judge Branham and other officials decided to find the best ways to help people who have thoughts of suicide and their families.
“In our society, no one likes to say those words,” Judge Branham said.
According to the most recent data, 838 people died by suicide in South Carolina in 2017.
Jennifer Butler is the Program Director for the Office of Suicide Prevention at the state's Department of Mental Health. She said, "Part of the reason people don't ask if someone is suicidal is because they don't feel comfortable sometimes."
The Department of Mental Health through the Office of Suicide Prevention offers a free Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST). It is a two-day interactive workshop that teaches participants to recognize when someone may have thoughts of suicide and how to work with them to create a plan that will support their immediate safety.
Wednesday about a dozen people in Kershaw County wrapped up their ASIST training.
People going through this training will know how to ask the question and what to do when they get an answer. "Practicing it when you're not in crisis helps ease the comfort level. It also broadens the education of our communities to let them know what to look for. What they should be concerned about," Butler said.
Judge Branham said, "The more people we have trained in recognizing when someone is in a crisis situation, the better we are going to be at combating the number of suicides that we have."
More than 14,000 South Carolinians have been through some sort of training over the last few years. Butler said they have hired more staff to keep up with the demand for the training and workshops they offer. “Every South Carolinian’s life is important. It has value. We want to save every life, we can’t afford to lose even one.”
The ASIST workshop is free and anyone over the age of 16 can attend. For more information click here.
If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
