HGTC culinary students, staff to represent Grand Strand at NYC Thanksgiving event

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students and professors from Horry Georgetown Technical College will represent the Grand Strand in New York City this Thanksgiving.
The students and staff from the HGTC International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach were invited by the James Beard Foundation.
They'll prepare a five-course meal for 65 guests at an exclusive Thanksgiving dinner event on Nov. 28, sharing their flavor from the Palmetto State.
“We’re going up there and we’re celebrating this region. We’re celebrating the Grand Strand, and all of South Carolina,” said Joseph Bonaparte, executive director of the international culinary institute. “We’ve really had a lot of support from throughout the state with ingredients.”
The James Beard Foundation is a national, non-profit charity based in New York City. Its aim is to highlight all the different regions and further the culinary arts in America.
Proceeds from the event will go directly to The James Beard Foundation to support its various programs including educational workshops, culinary scholarships, and seminars, a press release stated.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.