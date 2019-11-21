FIRST ALERT: Milder temperatures through Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Milder weather will return to the area through Saturday ahead of the next cold front.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies and cool temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.
By Friday, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 60s as skies turn mostly cloudy through the day.
The next cold front will move through the region late in the day Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with increasing chances of showers by the evening. Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm in the upper 60s to near 70. The best chance of rain arrives during the overnight hours of Saturday and will be well off shore by Sunday morning.
Clearing skies arrives on Sunday but will be accompanied by cooler temperatures with afternoon readings in the 50s with a gusty breeze.
