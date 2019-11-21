FCSO: 1 arrested in suspected solar panel scheme; investigators search for more victims

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office wants to know if more people may have fallen victim to a suspected solar panel scheme.
Deputies arrested Stephanie Marie Sickels on Wednesday and charged her with one count of forgery over $10,000.
Investigators said that while selling solar panels, Sickels forged the signature of the victim onto a quit claim deed and filed it with the Clerk of Court for Florence County. They said the victim’s property was placed in the name of another for the purpose of changing ownership without the victim’s knowledge or consent.
Sickels was released on Thursday on a $15,000 bond.
Investigators believe this may be one of a series of incidents involving the sale of solar panels in Florence County.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this or any similar incidents is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 374.
