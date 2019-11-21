Detention center officer fired after explicit pictures, videos appear on social media

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown County Detention Center officer is off the job after officials said inappropriate pictures and videos of her surfaced on social media.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley said Israel Mention was terminated on Wednesday.
Lesley said the sheriff’s office was made aware of the videos and photos on social media, which sparked an internal investigation. She was fired hours after being made aware of the explicit videos and photos. The sheriff’s office would not go into detail on what the videos and pictures showed.
Lesley said she was terminated for violating the detention center’s code of conduct. He said social media behavior and activities are part of the code of conduct.
Despite being terminated, Maj. Neil Johnson, the detention center’s supervisor, had good things to say about mention during her time there.
“While on duty, officer Mention was a motivated officer who performed her duties well,” Johnson said.
No charges will be filed against Mention since this is not a criminal case.
WMBF News has reached out to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy to learn how long Mention had been with the Georgetown County Detention Center.
