Deputies investigating apparent gang-related graffiti at Pee Dee mobile home park

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several mobile homes in Florence County were found defaced with apparent gang-related graffiti.
The graffiti was found at a mobile home park on E. Cemetery Road, Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said. He added the sheriff’s office is investigating the source of the graffiti.
Pictures from the scene show several mobile homes spray-painted with apparent gang signs and symbols.
If you have any information on the graffiti, contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
