Conway man arrested on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man is facing several charges tied to the alleged possession of child pornography.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, 20-year-old Damion Demetrius Frazier faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state he was booked at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and was still in jail as of 5 p.m.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Frazier, the release stated. The suspect allegedly possessed files of child pornography.
The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.