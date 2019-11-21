Construction on brewery in The Market Common set to begin in December

Tidal Creek Brewhouse announced on Facebook that construction will begin in December in The Market Common area. (Source: Tidal Creek Brewhouse Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | November 21, 2019 at 5:49 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 5:49 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A brewery in The Market Common district is closer to becoming reality after more than a year in the making.

The owners of Tidal Creek Brewhouse announced on Facebook that construction will begin in December.

“It’s been over a year since we first announced our plans… we have never changed the plan, just the timeline!” the wrote in a Facebook post.

Co-owner Dara Liberatore-Sawcuzk told WMBF News back in October that a lot more has gone into the process of opening the brewery. They went through an engineering and structural process that took longer than anticipated.

The owners hope to have Tidal Creek Brewhouse open in Spring of 2020.

