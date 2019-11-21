College basketball fans descend upon Grand Strand for Myrtle Beach Invitational

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The second annual Myrtle Beach Invitational is underway, bringing some major NCAA teams to the Grand Strand.
The three-day tournament is being played at Coastal Carolina University’s HTC Center.
The invitational showcases Baylor University, Mississippi State University, Villanova University, Middle Tennessee State University, Ohio University, Tulane University, University of Utah and host CCU.
Villanova, who is headlining the 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational, ha participated in the NCAA championships 14 times in the past 15 seasons. They captured the national title in 2018.
Baylor and Mississippi State has also earned at-large bids to the 2019 NCAA tournament.
The games are being held Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The championship will game will be played at 5 p.m. Sunday. They’re being televised on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.