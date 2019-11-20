Woman robbed while selling iPhone in Food Lion parking lot, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a woman said she was robbed while trying to sell her iPhone in the parking lot of a Myrtle Beach area supermarket.
At around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Food Lion on Belle Terre Boulevard for a strong-armed robbery call, according to a report from Horry County police.
The 24-year-old victim told police she made arraignments to sell her iPhone in the supermarket’s parking lot.
Police said the male suspect walked to the woman’s driver’s side door where she showed him the phone. The woman then followed the suspect to his car after he told her he needed to get money, the report states.
While sitting in his car, the suspect grabbed the phone out of the woman’s hand and closed the door on her wrist, according to the report. Police said the suspect then fled from the parking lot.
According to the report, police noted the victim’s wrist was slightly red.
No suspect information was included in the report.
If you have any information on this case, contact HCPD at 843-915-TIPS.
