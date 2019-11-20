Weekend Events: Another cold front brings rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It might be the middle of the week but we are already looking ahead to the weekend forecast and our SC Weekend events in both Florence and Grand Strand.
This weekend will start off the warm side with increasing cloud cover for Friday and Saturday. As of now, your plans through the morning hours and early afternoon hours on Saturday look dry. Our cold front will not arrive until the evening hours, bringing better rain chances to Florence. Regardless of rain chances or not, the Jingle Bell Market at the Florence Center will be dry inside for the holiday weekend activity in Florence.
If you are looking for sunshine, look no further than Friday or Sunday for both Florence and Myrtle Beach. The other two events this weekend in Florence are both on Sunday with the Voyage to the Planets at Dooley Planetarium and the International All-Star Circus at the Eastern Agricultural Fairgrounds. Once again, these events will be dry with rain out of our area by the time we wake up Sunday morning.
Events in the Grand Strand really kick up this weekend, especially on Saturday. Rain chances will be around for the Market Common Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday. While the better chances should arrive after the event, a few scattered showers cannot be ruled out.
If you’re looking for a dry event, look no further than inside the House of Blues on Saturday night with Country Music Singer Chris Lane. You can also stop by next door and visit the Alabama Theater for the South’s Grandest Christmas Show.
Once again, this weekend will not be a washout but rain chances are in the forecast for late Saturday. It’s important to stay updated with the First Alert Weather App for those changes on Thursday and Friday. For the information regarding each events, be sure to visit SCWeekend.com.
