Unofficial results roll in for Grand Strand runoff elections

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council will have a new member and Surfside Beach has a new mayor.
Unofficial results show that newcomer John Krajc defeated current councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat in the runoff election.
Krajc received 1,810 votes while Jeffcoat had 1,636 votes. He will serve a four-year term starting in January.
The Myrtle Beach Election Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to canvass the votes and certify the election results.
In Surfside Beach, Bob Hellyer won the mayoral election, defeating Julie Samples who had previously served on the town council.
Hellyer received 566 votes and Samples got 495 votes.
Four candidates also fought for the three remaining Surfside Beach Town Council seats. Michael Drake, Paul Holder and Cindy Keating won those seats.
Two candidates also battled it out for the final seat for Conway City Council.
Justin Jordan defeated Randy Alford for the seat.
Jordan received 623 votes while Randy Alford got 252 votes.
