Trial date scheduled for suspended Florence County sheriff facing misconduct charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone is set to go to trial after the first of the year on charges stemming from alleged misconduct while in office.
According to Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the state Attorney General’s Office, Boone’s trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 20, 2020 in Florence County.
On Monday, Boone was formally indicted on three counts of campaign ethics violations and one count of misconduct in office.
He is accused of using campaign contributions for personal reasons.
Boone was first arrested in April on two counts of embezzlement and one count of misconduct. Those charges stemmed from his alleged use of thousands in funds from the sheriff’s office for personal use.
According to Kittle, all of the charges against Boone are eligible to go to trial on Jan. 20. He added, however, that the defense could make a motion to sever them.
William “Billy” Barnes has been serving as interim Florence County sheriff since April, following Boone’s arrest.
