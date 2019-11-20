Suspected ‘Potomac River Rapist’ extradited from Conway back to D.C.

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspected Potomac River Rapist, who was arrested last week in Conway, is heading back to the Washington, D.C. area to face several charges.
On Monday, 60-year-old Giles Daniel Warrick appeared in federal court, where he waived his right to an extradition hearing and said he wanted to be transferred to D.C.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Warrick was disposed and released at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday.
The Potomac River Rapist allegedly killed 29-year-old intern Christine Mirzayan and raped nine other women over the course of seven years in the Washington, D.C. area during the 1990s.
According to an arrest warrant filed Nov. 12, Warrick allegedly killed the intern on Aug. 1, 1998 by bludgeoning her face and head with a rock.
Warrick was identified as a possible suspect through forensic genealogy DNA testing and familial genealogy research, according to court documents. Authorities learned the suspect was living in Conway.
On Nov. 12, D.C. area detectives interviewed Warrick at his Conway home, where he consented to provide a DNA sample.
That sample, according to authorities, matched the sample taken from the sexual assault victims and the murder victim. A warrant was then issued for Warrick’s arrest.
D.C. area authorities said Warrick will face a number of charges, including first-degree murder.
