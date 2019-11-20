Surveillance video catches car almost hitting 12-year-old boy getting off school bus

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Home surveillance video shows the moment a 12-year-old boy got off his school bus and a driver needed to slam on their brakes.
The boy’s grandfather, Tim Gasque, not only captured it with his surveillance camera but saw it first-hand.
“I noticed that vehicle coming and said ‘Oh boy, he’s not gonna stop,'" Gasque said.
Luckily for 12-year-old Jayden, he saw it coming too and stepped back.
“If he would have been coming across there’s no doubt about it there would have been major, catastrophic damage,” Gasque said.
In the video, you can see Jayden get off the bus and take a step back as he saw the cars swiftly approaching that’s when a red car slams on the breaks. Gasque said the bus driver hit their horn and that’s when the car stopped.
“There’s no sense, if you’re in that kind of a rush leave 15 minutes, leave 20 more minutes earlier," he said.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said hefty fines apply for those who don’t stop when flashing lights are on.
When the lights are flashing, the driver always has to stop for buses on two-lane roads. For four-lane roads, if a driver is behind the bus, they must stop.
You don’t have to stop for a school bus if you’re on a four or more lane road approaching a school bus from the opposite direction.
He said it could mean six points on your license and over $1,000 in fines. Collins also said when it comes to monitoring roads with a lot of complaints, they sometimes utilize unmarked patrol cars, follow buses or even put troopers on the buses.
Gasque’s family aren’t the only ones concerned over bus safety.
Horry County Schools has a program called Stop Arm Violations where bus drivers can report any violation. District leaders said approximately 138 reports have been submitted since the start of the school year.
Gasque has one message for drivers, whether kids are getting on or off the bus or simply playing in the yard.
“You see the signs in a lot of subdivisions," he said. "Drive like it’s your kids playing.”
