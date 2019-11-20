Second person dies after head-on crash in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A second person has died following a head-on crash Monday in Florence.
According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the driver of one of the vehicles involved, 21-year-old Jaquez Jones of Lamar, died Tuesday night at an area hospital from injuries sustained in the collision.
The crash happened around 5:13 p.m. Monday along Second Loop Road near Holly Circle, which is just west of Florence.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, 31-year-old Shae’Quan Monae Williams, of Darlington, died at the scene.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.