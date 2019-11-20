Science with Sean: Black Fire Flower

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - <With the chilly temperatures around, the growing season is over…or is it? In this week’s Science with Sean, we show you how to make something grow using a chemical reaction despite the cold. Very important: This experiment does require responsible adult supervision because we will need to use fire to activate this reaction. Do this experiment in a safe place away from any flammable materials.
Alright, let's get started at show you what you'll need to get growing.
Ingredients you'll need are baking soda, sugar, lighter fluid, sand, a ceramic flower pot or bowl. I know we have the beach in our back yard, but it is illegal to take sand from there. Plus, the $3 bag of Paver sand worked well.
Step 1: Fill the flower pot or plate with sand
Step 2: Then mix 8 tablespoons (40 grams) of sugar to 2 tablespoons (10 grams) of baking soda. This all depends on the size of your flower pot but the mixture ratio should remain 4 sugar to 1 baking soda.
Step 3: Pour lighter fluid on the sand and soak it.
Step 4: Pour the sugar/baking soda mixture on top of the sand.
Step 5: Be careful and use adult help to light the sand on fire and watch it grow!
Why is this happening! When baking soda is heated to a specific temperature carbon dioxide gas is released. The pressure created from the release of the carbon dioxide gas causes the snake to grow. The snake gets its black appearance due to the sugar being caramelized by the heat.>
