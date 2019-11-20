SCHP: Driver thrown from vehicle, killed in crash in Marion County

November 19, 2019

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers say a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion County.

Authorities were called to the wreck around 4:45 p.m. on East Sellers Road.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a Chevy Tahoe was traveling west on East Sellers Road when it crossed the center, ran off the road to the left, then ran off the road to the right, hit a ditch and overturned.

Tidwell said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and died. The driver’s name has not been released.

Troopers said a child passenger was also in the vehicle. Tidwell said the child was in a rear passenger seat and was properly restrained in a booster seat. The child was taken to Medical University of South Carolina-Marion for their injuries.

