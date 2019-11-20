S.C. woman breaks out motel room window looking for man she shot and killed, authorities say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A woman busted out a motel room window while looking for a man she later shot to death, according to Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF, deputies were called about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday to the Motel 6 on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as 22-year-old David Edens Jr., dead inside one of the rooms, Flood said.
Flood said Kodesha Iyuna Bryson, who is charged with murder in the case, and Edens had been in a relationship.
He said Bryson went to the motel and busted out at least one motel room window looking for Edens. When she found Edens, an altercation happened and Bryson shot Edens, according to Flood.
Click here for the full report.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.