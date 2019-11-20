Police arrest Surfside Beach man accused of fondling girl for years

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a Surfside Beach who they said fondled a teenage girl over the course of four years.
Officers were called to St. James High School back in October for a possible sexual assault that took place in town limits of Surfside Beach.
A school guidance counselor told officers that they received information about the assault from the accuser’s friend.
Police interviewed the teenager who said that the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Michael Eudy, had fondled her on the outside of her clothing, as well as under clothing. The accuser said it had been happening for years.
Police arrested Eudy on Tuesday and charged him with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor/attempt lewd act with victim under 16 and over 14 years old.
He is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.
