‘Passion for learning’: New Horry County School Board member sworn-in

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County School Board has a new member.
Wyndham Freeman was sworn-in just before the regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday night.
He was selected out of seven candidates to fill the District 1 seat left vacant after Holly Heniford resigned. The seat encompasses parts of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach schools.
Freeman said his children attend Horry County Schools and he’s ready to serve the students and parents of the county.
“I just hope to be able to bring a passion for learning and make sure we keep the focus on children,” Freeman said. “Make sure we expand every opportunity we can to help them learn. I’m just trying to get immersed in what happens on the board and what happens in the school systems.”
Freeman said his day job as a pastor will help him serve on the school board because he’s used to finding what people need and getting it to them. He said he wants to respond to people’s needs as best he can.
