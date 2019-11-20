New S.C. bill aims to protect nurses, doctors from workplace violence

Gilliard says he plans to file a bill that would create more emergency plans and security protocols to keep doctors and nurses safe in a variety of situations. He is also calling for enhanced penalties for someone who assaults a healthcare worker. Gilliard outlined some of the procedures on larger medical facility campuses, like having a police force on site or nearby to have the ability to apprehend someone on site. Gilliard has held two round table discussions so far to hear the concerns of medical professionals from across the state, and has seen reports of verbal abuse to physical assault.