Horry County police auctioning off abandoned vehicles, lawn equipment, other items

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – As the old saying goes, one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.
Horry County police hope you’ll find some treasures during the department’s auction on Saturday.
The department is auctioning off unclaimed/abandoned items in the impound lot behind the ML Brown Building located at 2560 North Main Street in Conway.
The items that will be auctioned include cars, vans, SUVs, lawn equipment, tools, bikes and more.
Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov explained that the abandoned items come from cases that HCPD is involved in. For example, when police recover a stolen vehicle, they notify the owner of the recovery, but if the owner does not claim their vehicle after several months then it is put up for auction.
The money raised from the auction can be used by the department for facility or service improvements, such as additional lighting for the impound lot.
The event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
