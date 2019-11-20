Horry County Council votes to opt out of nationwide opioid lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County will not be part of a national opioid lawsuit that targets drug manufacturers, individual doctors and pharmacies.
The council voted in favor of a resolution to opt-out of the National Prescription Opiate Litigation. The lawsuit puts more than 2,000 pending lawsuits against companies and doctors under the eye of one federal judge in Ohio.
The resolution states that by opting out of the nationwide class-action lawsuit, it doesn’t bind them to a settlement and the terms of the settlement.
Horry County is currently involved in a lawsuit against major drug manufacturers and pharmacies and is being represented by the South Carolina Opioid Counsel. The counsel had recommended that the county opt-out of the nationwide lawsuit.
The lawsuit filed by Horry County back in May shows that in 2014 there were 49 reported opioid-involved overdose deaths and since then the number of deaths has only increased. Documents show that there were 77 opioid overdose deaths in 2017.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.