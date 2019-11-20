Horry County Council votes to cancel I-73 contract with SCDOT

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The future of I-73 in Horry County took a major step back Tuesday night.
Horry County Council voted to cancel its I-73 contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The vote was unanimous.
This comes after months of back and forth between the county and several municipalities over who should control hospitality and accommodations taxes.
Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March, accusing Horry County of illegally taking millions of dollars in hospitality fees from municipalities.
County leaders have said that the legal battle has left the county with no revenue source to pay for the work.
Council had hoped to come to an agreement with municipalities regarding the issue over taxes and fees and how to pay for the massive project.
Horry County Council said they will be writing a 30-day notice to SCDOT that it intends to cancel the contract.
