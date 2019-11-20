Horry Council chairman says county can’t build I-73 ‘ourselves’ after canceling contract

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said the reason for canceling the financial partnership agreement for Interstate 73 was simply because the county can’t pay for it alone.
The county council unanimously voted to cancel that agreement with the South Carolina Department of Transportation at Tuesday’s meeting.
“The sole reason council came to the conclusion that the agreement needed to be cancelled was, per the terms of that agreement, Horry County was committed to providing annual funds to SCDOT that it will not have,” Gardner said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.
Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March, accusing Horry County of illegally taking millions of dollars in hospitality fees from municipalities.
The hospitality fees that Horry County had been collecting for years was set to be used to help pay for I-73. But now that they’re in a legal battle with municipalities, it has left the county with no revenue source to pay for the work.
Gardner states that while Myrtle Beach city leaders support I-73, they have committed any funding to the project to date.
He added the “little funding” the federal government has provided over the last 30 days has been primarily used for work and purchase of right-of-ways in counties other than Horry County.
“While vocally supporting I-73, our legislative delegation has not brought any funding to the table,” Gardner stated. “What Horry County Council said with its vote last night (Tuesday) is the county cannot be the only government committing long term funding to the project. We can’t build the road ourselves.”
Gardner added that other government representatives should “step up and provide firm appropriations” for I-73 if they are serious about seeing it built.
Congressman Tom Rice called the county’s decision an “awful shame” in a statement released shortly after the vote.
“Completion of I-73 would lead to thousands of more jobs in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. It would bring more industry and higher pay,” Rice said.
State Rep. Alan Clemmons said it is “disappointing” that the argument between Myrtle Beach and Horry County over hospitality fees has resulted in the end of the county’s contract with SCDOT for I-73.
“It is my hope and belief that this issue will be resolved soon by the parties or otherwise,” Clemmons said.
WMBF News has reached out to the leaders of area municipalities for the reaction to the county council’s decision.
