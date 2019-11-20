Florence man wins $125K playing lottery while on lunch break

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man had quite the profitable lunch break!
According to information from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man played the lottery on his lunch break recently and won $125,000.
The man told lottery officials he was with a coworker at the Timmonsville Mini Mart of SC on 313 W. Smith St., in Timmonsville and each bought a $5 Super Tripler Win scratch-off.
His coworker didn’t win anything and “got mad for a minute” when the winner revealed his good fortune.
“I’m debt free!” the man proclaimed.
For selling the winning ticket, the Mini Mart received a $1,250 commission.
As for the man, he took the rest of the day off after that very lucky lunch break.
