FIRST ALERT: Sebastien now forecast to become a hurricane

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. A favorable upper-level wind environment and warm waters are expected to bring about some strengthening through tonight, however the window of opportunity for strengthening will probably close tomorrow morning. After that time, drier air and strong shear should cause gradual weakening. Sebastien is forecast to become a hurricane by tonight, but a weakening trend is expected to begin by late Friday. Since 1966, only 7 hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic after November 20th.