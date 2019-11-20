FIRST ALERT: Sebastien now forecast to become a hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Sebastien will linger across the Atlantic for a few more days and is now forecast to become a hurricane.
Tropical Storm Sebastien was located near latitude 23.5 North, longitude 60.5 West or about 1300 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach.
Sebastien is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph. A faster northeastward motion is expected during the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. A favorable upper-level wind environment and warm waters are expected to bring about some strengthening through tonight, however the window of opportunity for strengthening will probably close tomorrow morning. After that time, drier air and strong shear should cause gradual weakening. Sebastien is forecast to become a hurricane by tonight, but a weakening trend is expected to begin by late Friday. Since 1966, only 7 hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic after November 20th.
The system is likely to become a a large ocean storm by Saturday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles from the center.
