FIRST ALERT: Nice stretch of sunshine and mild days ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are starting the morning off with patchy dense fog across both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand this morning. While fog is more isolated in the Grand Strand, areas along I-95 are looking at more widespread issues with cooler temperatures.
Highs today will be similar to the previous few days but sunshine will make it feel “warmer”, at least in our minds. Keep those shades handy today. By the afternoon hours, we will look at full-blown sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Not much changes as we head into Thursday. Highs will remain around 60° with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will increase as we head into Friday as skies turn mostly cloudy throughout the day.
Those temperatures will remain in the upper 60s for both Friday and Saturday, despite the increasing cloud cover. Our next weather maker will be the cold front that moves through on Saturday, bringing rain chances to Florence through the late afternoon and evening hours. We will look at a 60% chance of rain in Florence and a 40% chance of rain in Myrtle Beach.
Cooler weather and clearing skies will arrive on Sunday with afternoon temperatures only reaching the mid-upper 50s.
