FIRST ALERT: Impressive meteor shower possible Thursday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A brief but potentially very impressive meteor showers will grace the skies Thursday night.
Known formally as the Alpha Monocerotids Meteor Shower, this cosmic display is known for very brief but sometimes intense bursts of meteors or shooting stars. The meteors will appear to radiate from the constellation Monoceros the Unicorn - giving rise to the more common name, the Unicorn Meteor Shower.
The Unicorn Meteor Shower has a history of producing dazzling displays of meteors and sometimes even meteor storms with up to 400 shooting stars per hour.
The last time this meteor shower was very active was in 1995 when it produced a spectacular display with several meteors per minute. Scientists think this year’s display may be equally as impressive.
The Unicorn Meteor Shower is caused by the lingering dust trail of a comet. Dust and debris were released during previous orbits of the comet. As the earth passes through this field of dust and debris, pieces entering the Earth’s atmosphere quickly burn producing the shooting stars.
As impressive as the meteor shower may be, it will be quick. Scientists expect the meteor shower to peak between 11:15 PM and 11:50 PM Thursday night.
HOW TO VIEW THE METEOR SHOWER
The easiest way to view any meteor shower is to simply find a dark spot and look up. The Unicorn Meteor Shower on Thursday night will be fairly low in the eastern sky. As a result, the beach will offer the best and most unobstructed views.
Simply find a dark spot on the beach and look towards the Atlantic. Give your eyes a few minutes to adjust and then wait. With any luck, the meteor shower will not dissapoint.
