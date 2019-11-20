Emaciated, pregnant dog found chained in the Pee Dee; volunteers needed to bottle feed her pups

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Humane Society is looking for volunteers to foster several puppies.
A pregnant dog was brought to the shelter by Florence animal control crews after she was found chained and starving. The humane society reported that the dog successfully gave birth to 12 puppies Monday night.
“Due to her emaciated condition, she does not have enough milk. We need volunteers willing to foster 2-3 puppies,” the post states.
The pups will need to be bottle-fed every two to three hours.
If you are interested in fostering the pups, email Boswell.jayne@gmail.com or call 843-229-7790.
