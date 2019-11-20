Crews remove Confederate monument outside N.C. courthouse

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WRAL) - The Confederate monument outside the Chatham County courthouse was taken down overnight, with crews removing the base early Wednesday.
About 50 people who supported and opposed the monument gathered in downtown Pittsboro as the work began Tuesday night. The statue was taken off its base around 2 a.m. Wednesday, and the base was removed around 5:30 a.m.
The monument sparked frequent protests ever since the county board of commissioners voted in August to remove it.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Robert Butler, a supporter of the monument, said as crews worked overnight. “A statue’s never hurt a soul, just like a grave memorial. Do they hurt anybody?”
Anderson Ritter disagreed.
“It represents stuff that never really should have happened, and it kind of memorializes and makes it seem good,” Ritter said. “I and other people don’t agree with that.”
Chatham County spokeswoman Kara Lusk Dudley said Tuesday night that crews were working to “safely and respectfully dismantle the Confederate monument, which includes the statue and pedestal.”
The statue and pedestal were to be taken to a "safe location" for storage until the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy found a location for them, she said.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy donated the statue in 1907, and it has stood outside the county courthouse since.
Copyright 2019 WRAL. All rights reserved.