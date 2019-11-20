Coastal Carolina students push for medical marijuana legalization

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University students rallied on Wednesday in support of the legalization of medical marijuana in South Carolina.
The event was held by the Cannabis Business Organization, a student-led group at CCU. The organization, which was found last semester, says its goal is to promote education and entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry.
Local CBD businesses were also invited to take part in the event to educate the public about the booming CBD industry.
Bryce Johnson with Apollo Hemp, which makes CBD gumballs, said South Carolina laws on marijuana are outdated and need to be changed.
"We legalize alcohol and cigarettes, what’s the difference except all of those are killing people every single day and there are zero recorded deaths in the history of marijuana overdoses,” Johnson said.
Johnson also said South Carolina’s agriculture industry would benefit from the legalization of medical marijuana.
"We're an agricultural state with so much land, so many farmers we have a lot to benefit from this. But our state legislators and policymakers are dragging their feet to make this a lot more complicated than it needs to be,” Johnson said.
Earlier this year, the Compassionate Care Act, which would legalize medical marijuana, was argued in the South Carolina Statehouse, but it did not gain much legislative support.
