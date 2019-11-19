Work continues on S.C. 701 bridge replacement project

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials provided an update Tuesday morning on the progress of the S.C. 701 bridge replacement project over the Great Pee Dee River.
According to a post on the Georgetown County Facebook page, crews are working to dismantle the concrete piers down to the natural river bottom.
“To complete this work, underwater dive crews are using a wire saw system with a continuous steel wire with diamond tips. A series of guided pulleys draw the wire through the concrete. Once each portion is cut free, the Clyde 32 crane barge lifts and removes the portion of concrete out of the river and onto a flat deck barge,” the post states.
Officials say once the concrete is offloaded, it is broken down and recycled into roadway stone base material.
According to the post, a new boat ramp parking lot has been completed and is now open to the public. In addition, a new walking trail and wooden fence with views of Yauhannah Bluff’s historic environment has also been constructed.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the project started in 2014. The estimated completion date was listed as Jan. 4, 2019.
