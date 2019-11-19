UGA photography intern injured during Auburn game posts last photo taken before collision

ATHENS, Ga. (WBRC) - It was a scary moment during the Auburn-Georgia game when a University of Georgia photography intern was injured and taken off the field on a stretcher after being run over by a Bulldogs running back.
Chamberlain Smith is now home, recovering and telling more of her story.
Smith posted on Twitter on Sunday that she has a concussion and some bruising.
On Tuesday morning, she posted the last photo captured on her camera, which shows Georgia running back Brian Herrien moments being colliding her on the sideline.
In Sunday’s post, Smith tweeted she wants to thank everyone for the “overwhelming outpouring of support in the form of kind comments, messages and prayers!!”
