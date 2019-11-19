Suspected Pawleys Island liquor store thief sought by deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of shoplifting from a Pawleys Island liquor store.
According to a news release from the GCSO, the incident happened Monday morning at Owens Liquor on Ocean Highway.
Security footage shows the suspect concealing a bottle of liquor in his jeans before fleeing in a black or gray Honda Accord, deputies said.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should call the GCSO at 843- 546-5102.
Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.
