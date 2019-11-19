SLED closes inquiry into Emanuel AME church finances, finds no wrongdoing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has closed its investigation into the finances of Emanuel AME church and how donations were used following the 2015 massacre.
Investigators have found no wrongdoing and determined no further action is warranted in the case.
“Investigators found no evidence to substantiate the claim of criminal violations,” SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said. “SLED considers the inquiry closed.”
Authorities had opened a probe earlier this year amid accusations of misuse of donations that came into the church after the shooting.
In the months after the shooting, donations for the survivors and victims families poured in, totaling $3.4 million.
“I have been contacted by SLED and they have informed me that the review was closed with no further action, and they consider the inquiry closed," Emanuel AME Pastor Rev. Eric Manning said. "I thank SLED for their attention to this issue. I am prayerful that this will continue to aid in the healing process by all who were directly and indirectly impacted by the horrific event of June 17, 2015.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.