SCHP: 1 killed in head-on collision in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Florence County, troopers said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the wreck around 5:13 p.m. along Second Loop Road near Holly Circle, which is just west of Florence.
Trooper Tyler Tidwell said a Toyota Avalon was heading south on Second Loop Road and a Nissan Sentra was heading north, when the Sentra went left of center and hit the Avalon head-on.
The driver of the Toyota Avalon was taken to Medical University of South Carolina in Florence.
The driver of the Nissan Sentra was transported to McLeod Regional Hospital.
The passenger of the Nissan Sentra died at the scene. That person’s name has not been released.
