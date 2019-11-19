S.C. girl dies when father’s gun accidentally goes off during target practice, deputies say

PICKENS, S.C. (WYFF) - New details were released Monday about the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old Saturday in Pickens County.
When deputies arrived they were told the victim, 11-year-old Kylee Dawn Woods, was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, Brooks said.
During the investigation, detectives said they determined that several family members were target practicing at the home with multiple weapons.
An incident report said Woods’ father was attempting to unload a .40-caliber handgun, when it accidentally discharged, striking Woods, who was standing beside him.
The report said Woods was taken to the hospital by her father and grandfather.
Woods was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The weapon was turned over to deputies at the scene.
The father told authorities that he had only fired the weapon a few times but that it had never malfunctioned, the report said.
The report indicated that authorities took statements from two other people at the home. Their statements were consistent with the father's account.
"All information obtained in the investigation thus far does not indicate any obvious signs of foul play," Brooks said. "It appears that this is just a very tragic accident."
“The prayers of the entire Sheriff’s Office are with this family, and I hope that people will respect their need for privacy as they deal with this tragedy," Sheriff Rick Clark added.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.