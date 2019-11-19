Ribbon cutting set for Palmetto Pointe Blvd. extension

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – County leaders are set to formally open the new Palmetto Pointe Boulvard extension.
According to information from Horry County, a ribbon cutting will take place Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. The ceremony is being held at the extension’s first traffic circle across from S.C. 544.
The new two-lane road will extend Palmetto Pointe Boulveard to S.C. 544 at Big Block Road.
Work on the $7.5 million project, which is one of the RIDE III initiatives, began in the spring.
