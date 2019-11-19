Ribbon cutting set for Palmetto Pointe Blvd. extension

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday to open the new Palmetto Pointe Boulevard extension. (Source: WMBF News file photo)
By WMBF News Staff | November 19, 2019 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 10:50 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – County leaders are set to formally open the new Palmetto Pointe Boulvard extension.

According to information from Horry County, a ribbon cutting will take place Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. The ceremony is being held at the extension’s first traffic circle across from S.C. 544.

The new two-lane road will extend Palmetto Pointe Boulveard to S.C. 544 at Big Block Road.

Work on the $7.5 million project, which is one of the RIDE III initiatives, began in the spring.

