Report: Cellphone video leads to Galivants Ferry man’s arrest for child pornography

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Galivants Ferry man remained in jail Tuesday after his weekend arrest for alleged possession of child pornography.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 41-year-old Willie Oscar Jordan was booked Nov. 15 on a charge of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Bond has not been in this case, jail records state.
A report from the Horry County Police Department states officers were called on Oct. 21 to a home in Aynor for a reported violation of a no-contact order.
While speaking with officers, the woman said she and her husband were at the Sunhouse gas station in Aynor that morning when the suspect and his sister showed up.
According to the woman, Jordan went into the store and the sister came over to her.
“The sister asked what was going on with the investigation, and the complainant basically told her they were still investigating,” the report stated. “The sister then proceeded to tell her that she had the suspect’s phone and that she needed to show her (complainant) a video on that phone.”
Nothing more was in the report. However, officials with the Horry County Police Department confirm it was that video which led to the sexual exploitation of a minor charge.
