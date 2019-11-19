North Myrtle Beach police seek hit-and-run suspect

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in North Myrtle Beach are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run suspect.
At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a white SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, hit a pedestrian near U.S. 17 South and 39th Avenue South, according to a news release from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.
Police said the vehicle fled the scene after striking the pedestrian.
If you any information on the suspect or vehicle involved in the incident, call the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety at 843-447-9376 or call 843-280-5511.
