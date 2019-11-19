Man armed with knife robs Darlington convenience store, police say

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington police are searching for a man who held up a convenience store late Monday night.
Darlington police Capt. Kimberly Nelson said a man wearing all black and armed with a knife went into the Youngs convenience store on North Main Street and robbed it.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
The robber left the store in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.
