Man accused of lying about being robbed at knifepoint in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Court documents show a man lied about being robbed at knifepoint in Myrtle Beach.
A police report that listed Michael Dillon as the victim, stated that he was walking Monday morning on Flagg Street near the intersection of 1st Avenue North when he was approached by a woman holding a knife and she demanded money.
Tracy Johnson, 38, was arrested and charged with armed robbery in the case.
But an investigation found that Dillon lied about the robbery.
“We were able to use the defendant’s interview, officer videos, as well as private cameras to discredit his statement,” arrest warrants state.
Dillion was arrested just hours after telling police about the suspected robbery.
He is charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation.
Right now it’s not clear what will happen with the charges against Johnson.
