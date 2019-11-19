'It’s a real exciting time’: Two new restaurants proposed for Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - From a new pier to a pair of new downtown restaurants, plans are already in store for the town of Surfside Beach heading into next year.
After opening Pizza Hyena in Surfside Beach earlier this summer, Nate Anderson, with Dining and Design, will look to repurpose two vacant buildings on Ocean Boulevard.
”I think it’s a real exciting time, we’ll have about three restaurants down here and if you’re renting one of these places here along the beach you don’t have to get out of your car and worry about parking,” said Mayor Bob Childs.
The two proposed restaurants would sit right across from the pizza shop and are waiting to be officially be approved by Surfside Beach Planning and Zoning.
Childs has expressed his support and excitement about the idea which he believes will help revitalize the Entertainment District as the town begins construction on the concrete fishing pier in 2020.
Like Pizza Hyena, the Gracious Pig Smokehouse along with Peach & Hominy Cantina would offer outdoor seating and carryout options.
Anderson believes with both the pier and new restaurant option available downtown, it will become a new hot spot along the Grand Strand
”You know we have the huge fan base that we’ve developed just over the summer with Pizza Hyena, which is a blessing so we’re looking to expand,” said Anderson.
Anderson posted the proposed plans to Facebook which has already gained positive reviews from vacations and local residents.
”The choices here in this specific area down on the coast, without having to get back up on the business side of Highway 17 where it’s a little more crowded. This would be a great asset to the community,” said Robert Odle.
As construction is anticipated to begin on the new concrete pier in 2020, Childs hopes whoever is elected to lead the town of Surfside Beach next will continue to promote development in the Entertainment District.
Anderson is currently waiting for the town to approve the redevelopment plans, but are more than ready to get rolling.
”We’re sitting on go, ready to start on them as soon as we can get plans approved and get everyone in place to start building them,” said Anderson.
The goal is to have both restaurants up and running by Spring 2020.
Childs said there will also be an additional parking lot next year along Pinewood and Surfside Drive.
