Indictment: Suspended Florence County sheriff used campaign contributions for personal use

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone took campaign contributions and used them for personal reasons, according to a state grand jury indictment.
On Monday, Boone, who was suspended from office back in April, was formally indicted on three counts of campaign ethics violations and one count of misconduct in office.
The indictment alleges Boone took two contributions between Feb. 1 and April 24 of this year for the purpose of funding his campaign for sheriff. That money was converted “to his own use” and were not put into his campaign account. He also didn’t report the funds to the State Election Commission, according to court documents.
Boone also allegedly took $500 out of the campaign account and put it into his personal account without reporting or receipting it, according to the indictment. That money was reportedly not used for his office or campaign.
The indictment also alleges Boone took a $500 cash contribution for the purpose of funding his campaign for sheriff and converted it to his own use.
All three incidents are said to have happened during the same time period.
“While using his office and position of Sheriff operated contrary to his duties, failing to properly account for campaign funds while exploiting his position for unlawful personal gain did use the campaign funds to obtain personal profit and benefit for himself and did, by malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance, commit acts and omissions in breach of his duty of good faith, honesty, and accountability to the public,” the indictment states.
Following the indictment, Boone was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, concurrent with his previous bond, Monday afternoon.
The full indictment can be read below:
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.