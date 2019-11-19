Horry County Council to consider opting out of national opioid lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders will decide whether to be a part of a national opioid lawsuit that targets drug manufacturers, individual doctors and pharmacies.
There are thousands of lawsuits that have been filed against companies and doctors, claiming that they helped to fuel the opioid epidemic across the country.
The National Prescription Opiate Litigation puts more than 2,000 pending lawsuits against companies and doctors under the eye of one federal judge in Ohio.
Cities, counties and states involved in the nationwide lawsuit have until Nov. 22 to opt-out of it.
The Horry County Council will vote on a resolution to opt-out of the nationwide lawsuit.
The resolution states that by staying with the nationwide class-action lawsuit, it binds them to the settlement that is agreed upon and the terms in that lawsuit.
Horry County is currently involved in a lawsuit against major drug manufacturers and pharmacies and is being represented by the South Carolina Opioid Counsel. The counsel is recommending that the county opt-out of the nationwide lawsuit.
The lawsuit filed by Horry County back in May shows that in 2014 there were 49 reported opioid-involved overdose deaths and since then the number of deaths has only increased. Documents show that there were 77 opioid overdose deaths in 2017.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.